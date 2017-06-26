Thousands participate in yoga event in Canada

Thousands of Indo-Canadians participated in a yoga event in Ontario to mark the third International Day of Yoga. The yoga sessions were hosted by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Sister Shivani at the International Centre in Mississauga. During the session, Ramdev emphasised on proper Asanas, Pranayama, Savasana, proper diet, positive thinking and meditation.

Dinesh Bhatia, Consul General of India in Toronto who attended the event said, the day bring attention to yoga’s holistic benefits.

Satish Thakkar, Chair of Board of Directors and Organising Committee of the ‘International Yoga Day Canada’ (IYDC) said, that it was committed to promote yoga in Canada as its practice would reduce tremendous pressure on the public health care system.

“In his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a global Yoga Day. Since then it has become a day of oneness, bringing everyone together to share the benefits of the holistic life style propagated by Yoga, India’s invaluable gift to the world,” Vikas Swarup, High Commissioner of India to Canada said.

“The day is dedicated for universal well being of all human beings,” Dinesh said, adding that, “Anyone who practices yoga with involvement can reap its benefits, irrespective of one’s faith, ethnicity or culture.

