Thousands of Indonesians rally at US Embassy over Jerusalem

About 10,000 Indonesians have rallied outside the US Embassy in Jakarta in support of Palestinians and denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The protesters are carrying banners reading “US Embassy, Gets Out from Al Quds,” ”Free Jerusalem and Palestinians” and “We are with the Palestinians.” Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

Today’s protest, organized by the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party, was the second since Trump’s decision on Thursday. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has strongly condemned Trump’s move, which he described as a violation of UN resolutions.

Indonesia, as the world’s most populous Muslim nation, has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and has no diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

