Thousands of foreign troops in Syria, but will they leave?

Syrian President Bashar Assad. (File/Photo) Syrian President Bashar Assad. (File/Photo)

Syria’s long-running civil war may be winding down slowly, but the country is awash in weapons and a confounding array of local militias and thousands of foreign troops, some of which may never leave.

With crucial aid from allies Iran and Russia, President Bashar Assad has regained control over large areas of Syria in advances that appear to have put to rest the possibility of a military overthrow, at least for now. But his rule is extremely reliant on continued assistance from Iranian-sponsored militias, which have spread across the war-ravaged country.

The fight against the Islamic State group has provided a convenient justification for foreign troops to be deployed in Syria with the pretext of fighting extremists.

Some countries have already indicated they plan to stay for the foreseeable future.

