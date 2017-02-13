Thousands march in Mexico to demand respect, reject Trump

A woman carries an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump during a march to protest against Trump’s proposed border wall and to call for unity, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez A woman carries an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump during a march to protest against Trump’s proposed border wall and to call for unity, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

About 20,000 people have staged a march through Mexico City demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump. Many marchers dressed in white, and carried Mexican flags, as a sign of unity and the non-political nature of the march.

One of the banners read: “Gracias, Trump, for unifying Mexico!” The marchers were protesting Trump’s plans for a border wall and increased deportations of migrants. Trump has also pressured US firms to provide jobs in the United States, not Mexico.

Mexican have called for unity in facing the challenge, but the march featured almost as many banners criticising President Enrique Pena Nieto as Trump. Smaller marches were held in other Mexican cities yesterday.