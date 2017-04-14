Those who provoke war must assume responsibility: China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Source: Wikipedia) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Source: Wikipedia)

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Friday that anyone who provokes war on the Korean Peninsula will assume responsibility and pay the price. The minister made the remarks during a joint press conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Marc Ayrault, that if war occurs, “the result is a situation in which everybody loses and there can be no winner”, Efe news reported

Amid increasing tensions with the threat of a possible nuclear test by North Korea on the peninsula, Wang urged all parties not to let things evolve into an irreversible and uncontrollable situation. The warnings came ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea, which are scheduled to be held in Pyongyang this weekend.

It is expected that the country may carry out a new nuclear test as USS Carl Vinson, a US aircraft carrier with a navy strike group on board, is sailing in waters near the Korean Peninsula. Wang also noted that China is always firmly opposed to any action likely to increase the tension, adding that in this crisis the winner will not be the one who exhibits more strength.

The Chinese minister urged all parties to suspend their weapon trials and military maneuvers as a preliminary step to resuming dialogue. Wang added that Beijing is ready to listen to any useful proposals. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geng Shuang, said the North Korean nuclear test “would be dangerous and irresponsible”.

Wang and Ayrault revealed at the press conference held after their meeting that they had discussed bilateral issues and major international crises such as the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the civil war in Syria. The French minister said they also addressed the growing threat of North Korea’s military programme, adding that China and France are determined to achieve denuclearisation on the peninsula.

