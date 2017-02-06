‘This guy is a fraud’: Bernie Sanders slams Donald Trump

Senator Bernard Sanders speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Senator Bernard Sanders speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called US President Donald Trump a “fraud” and accused him of falling short of commitments to middle-class voters, pointing to his Cabinet and senior advisers’ ties to Wall Street, the media reported. “This guy is a fraud,” Sanders, also a former presidential hopeful, told CNN on Sunday.

“This guy ran for President of the United States saying, ‘I, Donald Trump, I’m going to take on Wall Street — these guys are getting away with murder’. Then suddenly, he appoints all these billionaires,” Sanders said. Trump selected Steve Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs trader and hedge fund manager, as his treasury secretary nominee; Wilbur Ross, a billionaire and former banker, to lead the Commerce Department; and Gary Cohn, a top Goldman Sachs executive, to lead his National Economic Council.

Sanders said Trump’s Cabinet appointments and advisers directly contradict his pledge to re-institute the Glass-Steagall Act, a regulation that separated commercial and investment banks, which was repealed under former President Bill Clinton. Trump signed an executive order on February 3 that sets the stage for rewriting US financial regulation in an effort to encourage more lending to American businesses.

“He is a good showman, I will give you that — he is a good TV guy,” Sanders said of Trump. “But I think he is going to sell out the middle class, the working class, of this country.”