Thirty killed in two landslides in China’s Guizhou province

At least 30 people were killed in two separate landslides triggered by incessant rains in northwest China, officials said on Wednesday. Seven people were killed and two injured in a landslide in northwest China’s Qinghai province. The landslide hit a village in Machin county in Qinghai’s Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture leaving nine people buried.

All the buried have been found. Seven were confirmed dead, and one was seriously injured while another sustained minor injuries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The county government dispatched more than 600 rescue workers, and evacuated around 90 herders as well as about 1,200 cattle.

The local fire department sent a fire engine and 13 fire fighters to carry out rescue operation.

The landslide has also blocked a national highway and a river. Rescuers are clearing the road.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Monday’s landslides at China’s Guizhou province rose to 23 and 12 others are missing.

“So far, rescuers have pulled 31 people out of the debris, 23 of whom were already dead,” rescuers said.

More than 2,000 people have been mobilised to search for the missing.

The landslide hit Zhangjiawan Township, Nayong County affecting 34 households. More than 600,000 cubic meters of rock and mud hit a village.

The province has seen continuous rainstorms over the past week as a result of two recent typhoons – Hato and Pakhar.

