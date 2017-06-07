Third French victim confirmed in London Bridge attack

French President Emmanuel Macron (Alain Jocard/Pool Photo via AP/File) French President Emmanuel Macron (Alain Jocard/Pool Photo via AP/File)

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Wednesday that a third citizen had died in last weekend’s jihadist attack in London, after police searching for a missing Frenchman found a body in the River Thames.

“We received confirmation of the new toll this morning. There are three deaths and eight injuries on the French side,” Macron said, deploring the “heavy toll these attacks have taken on us”. Macron did not confirm the identity of the third French victim.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in which police have now confirmed that eight people were killed.

Macron praised the British for their sang-froid in the face of the attacks and emphasised France’s “desire to win this war against terrorism together”. “The British people are courageous, stand tall and do not give up. And we are the same,” he said.

