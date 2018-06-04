Watch VIDEO: These trees are hungry for anything — cycles, cars, warning signs

It seems these trees are hungry for anything that these trees will devour whatever stands in their way, a sight which is both astonishing and scary. Of course, the objects haven’t been eaten in the literal sense but the trees have grown around these objects over a period of several years.

Objects like cycles, cars, warning signs, fences even a gravestone — whatever stood on its path was ‘gobbled’ up by the trees. Anything that was placed too close to the tree for a long period of time witnessed the tree growing around it and ‘eating’ it up.

Some people are even calling it nature’s revenge, it would seem that the way men have thoughtlessly cut down trees and reduced forest covers to build concrete buildings and other infrastructure now nature is fighting back and taking that space again. While some saw the funny side of this natural phenomenon and made it look like the tree has a face and that it is biting into an object.

