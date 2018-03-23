Theresa May welcomes EU support over Russian role in spy attack

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said, “The threat that Russia poses respects no borders and it is a threat to our values.” (Reuters/File) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said, “The threat that Russia poses respects no borders and it is a threat to our values.” (Reuters/File)

British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed the support offered by other European Union leaders on Friday when they agreed with London’s assessment that it was highly likely that Moscow was behind nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy.

“I welcome the fact that the EU Council has agreed with the UK government’s assessment that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attempted murder that took place on the streets of Salisbury, and that there is no plausible alternative explanation,” May told reporters. “The threat that Russia poses respects no borders and it is a threat to our values. And it is right that here in the EU Council we are standing together to uphold those values.”

European Union leaders backed Britain on Thursday in blaming Moscow over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in England and recalled their envoy to Moscow in a symbolic protest. In a joint summit statement, the leaders said the EU “agrees with the United Kingdom government’s assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible and that there is no plausible alternative explanation”.

That marked a breakthrough for Britain, which had been seeking to persuade EU leaders to condemn Russia for the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter on March 4. It was the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two.

