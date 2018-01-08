Theresa May wants to negotiate Brexit deal that works for whole of UK, says spokesman

British Prime Minister Theresa May (File Photo) British Prime Minister Theresa May (File Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear that she wants to negotiate a Brexit deal that works for the whole of the UK and does not believe it is time for a second referendum on independence for Scotland, her spokesman said on Monday.

“The PM has been absolutely clear on her determination to secure a deal and that will be a good deal which works for all parts of UK as well as for the EU. And second, she has been very clear over a number of months that now is not the time for a second referendum in Scotland,” the spokesman told reporters.

