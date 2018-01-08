Theresa May wants to negotiate Brexit deal that works for whole of UK, says spokesman

By: Reuters | London | Published: January 8, 2018 5:37 pm
British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear that she wants to negotiate a Brexit deal that works for the whole of the UK and does not believe it is time for a second referendum on independence for Scotland, her spokesman said on Monday.
“The PM has been absolutely clear on her determination to secure a deal and that will be a good deal which works for all parts of UK as well as for the EU. And second, she has been very clear over a number of months that now is not the time for a second referendum in Scotland,” the spokesman told reporters.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App