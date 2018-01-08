Top News
  • Theresa May wants to negotiate Brexit deal that works for whole of UK, says spokesman

Theresa May wants to negotiate Brexit deal that works for whole of UK, says spokesman

The British PM's spokesman also said May has been very clear over a number of months that now is not the time for a second referendum in Scotland

By: Reuters | London | Published: January 8, 2018 5:37 pm
Theresa May on brexit deal British Prime Minister Theresa May (File Photo)
Related News

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear that she wants to negotiate a Brexit deal that works for the whole of the UK and does not believe it is time for a second referendum on independence for Scotland, her spokesman said on Monday.

“The PM has been absolutely clear on her determination to secure a deal and that will be a good deal which works for all parts of UK as well as for the EU. And second, she has been very clear over a number of months that now is not the time for a second referendum in Scotland,” the spokesman told reporters.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 08: Latest News