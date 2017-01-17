Theresa May to set out 12-point agenda for Brexit

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (File Photo) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (File Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out 12 negotiating objectives for Brexit in her much-anticipated speech in London Tuesday. In the most important speech yet on Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU), May will stress the country’s ambition to reach out beyond Europe to build new trading relationships with countries like India.

“We seek a new and equal partnership – between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out,” she is expected to say during her address at Lancaster House to senior British officials working on Brexit and representatives from around the world.

Indian high commissioner to the UK, Y K Sinha, will join other London-based diplomats at the event.

“We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave. The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do,” read further excerpts of her speech.

The approach is being widely characterised as a “hard Brexit”, which would take the UK out of the single market and the customs union it shares within the 28-nation economic bloc.

The priorities May will lay out will include control over immigration; removing Britain from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice; securing the rights of EU citizens in Britain; committing to retain workers’ rights; building a strong trading relationship with the EU and rest of the world; and making Britain an attractive place for investors and students.

She will tell the remaining 27 EU member states: “We will continue to be reliable partners, willing allies and close friends.

“We want to buy your goods, sell you ours, trade with you as freely as possible, and work with one another to make sure we are all safer, more secure and more prosperous through continued friendship.”