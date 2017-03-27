Theresa May to highlight common Brexit aims on Scotland visit

British Prime Minister Theresa May (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) British Prime Minister Theresa May (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Prime Minister Theresa May is to hold talks with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, just days before the launch of the formal divorce procedure with the European Union. May hopes to stall Scotland’s plan to hold a new referendum on independence from UK in late 2018 or early 2019. The prime minister will use her visit to set out what she believes are significant areas of agreement with Scottish authorities.

“The PM will be pointing to significant areas where there is agreement on what we want to secure from the Article 50 process,” the spokesman told Reuters, adding that she will set out how to move forward together to secure the “best deal” for the whole of the United Kingdom.

May wants to try to stem demands in Scotland for a new independence referendum by promising to get a Brexit deal that will suit all parts of the country and will appeal to the history and shared values of the nations.

May is visiting Scotland as part of a tour of all four UK countries (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) before the formal start of the two-year withdrawal process from the EU. While England and Wales had voted for Brexit, Scotland and Northern Ireland had supported to staying in the bloc.

(Inputs from Reuters)

