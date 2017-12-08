Theresa May promises to uphold Northern Ireland peace process as Brexit impasse ends

Top Stories
The statement comes as an impasse over the future of the Irish border once Britain leaves the European Union looked to have been resolved.

Theresa May on Northern Ireland border British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would continue to govern in the interests of all Northern Ireland and uphold the agreement that ended decades of sectarian violence in the province.

“This Government will continue to govern in the interests of the whole community in Northern Ireland and uphold the Agreements that have underpinned the huge progress that has been made over the past two decades,” a statement published on the government’s website said.

