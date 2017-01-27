Theresa May- Donald Trump meeting to test UK-US ‘special relationship’

The President-elect Donald Trump had first invited Theresa May to visit in a phone-call shortly after his election victory in November. (File) The President-elect Donald Trump had first invited Theresa May to visit in a phone-call shortly after his election victory in November. (File)

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the UK “absolutely” condemns the use of torture and she is not afraid to say so to US President Donald Trump when she meets him in Washington. May’s meeting at the White House on Friday will be Trump’s first with a foreign leader as president, ands May wants to use it to bolster the trans-Atlantic “special relationship.”

But she is under fire for cozying up to a president who has renewed his commitment to building a Mexican border wall, moved to pull the US out of international trade treaties and said torture works.

May told reporters on Thursday aboard her Royal Air Force plane that “we absolutely condemn” torture. She said “my view on that won’t change, whether I’m talking to you or talking to the president.”