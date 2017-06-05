Theresa May says much needed to be done to defeat Islamist extremist idelogy

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, after chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee following Saturday night’s terrorist incident in London. (AP Photo) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, after chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee following Saturday night’s terrorist incident in London. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned that there had been “far too much intolerance of extremism” in UK and that new anti-terror laws will be soon be introduced. Her remarks came soon after the London Bridge attack that shook UK on Saturday night. In her address, she showed her support to the “shoot to kill” policy used by London police in responding to the terror attacks. The prime minister added that police saved “countless lives” by killing the three London bridge attackers within eight minutes on the night the attack took place.

In an attack claimed by the Islamic State, a van mowed down pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge after which three knife-wielding attackers went on a stabbing spree leaving seven dead and injuring 48. The prime minister said the UK “cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are” and added that the government would review its existing counter-terrorism strategy. She also hinted that the government is considering extending prison terms for terror offences to combat “bigotry and hatred.”

Calling it “an evil ideology,” she said that “more, much more” needs to be done by the country to tackle the issue of Islamic terrorism. Elaborating on Britain’s strategy to fight terrorism, Theresa May emphasised on internet regulation and preventing the growth of segregated communities. She also added that extra powers needs to be given to the police and the security agencies.

May said the multiple attacks that happened recently point that UK was “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”. “It is an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth,” she said. “Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time. But it cannot be defeated through military intervention alone,” she said.

