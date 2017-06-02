‘There is no specific evidence, just assumptions’: Putin on US elections hacking allegations

Vladimir Putin was addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), in St Petersberg on Friday. (Source: ANI photo) Vladimir Putin was addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), in St Petersberg on Friday. (Source: ANI photo)

Denying allegations of Russia interfering in the US presidential elections held last year in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said there is no specific evidence about it. Addressing mediapersons at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said, “There is no specific evidence, just assumptions and allegations. Nothing more. I think this is useless and harmful gossip that should be stopped,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He further added,”It is damaging international relations, the world economy and the issues of security. We need to start a proper partnership.”

Saying that IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers could have been easily rigged and couldn’t stand as evidence, he asked, “What fingerprints? IP addresses can be invented. Even a 3-year-old can invent. Not proof.” He also said that evidence cited in US intelligence reports can be faked. “It does not matter who leaked information from Democratic National Committee. The content of the leaked information matters”, adding, “The United States carried out crude and systematic interference in Russian affairs for years,” Putin was quoted as saying by PTI.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in hacking US elections.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd