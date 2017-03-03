There is no economic case for breaking up the United Kingdom, says PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) British Prime Minister Theresa May (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

There is no economic case for breaking up the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday, in a speech attacking Scottish nationalists for being “obsessed” with independence.

Since last year’s Brexit vote, Scottish National Party leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly said she could push for a new independence referendum if the country is forced into a clean break with the bloc.

“The economic case for the union has never been stronger,” May told her Conservative Party’s Scottish conference in Glasgow. “There is no economic case for breaking up the United Kingdom, or of loosening the ties which bind us together.”

May also said that no decisions currently taken by the Scottish parliament will be removed from it when Britain leaves the EU.