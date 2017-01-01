The Girl Who Came from Syria

Some place to call home: A migrant child with her family in Budapest last year. Some place to call home: A migrant child with her family in Budapest last year.

Horgoš sits on the Serbian side of the Hungary-Serbia border. A sleepy, ethnic Hungarian village forgotten on the wrong side of a border. But last September, it was a focal point of the European migrant crisis. And it was here that I found a reason for optimism.

Amidst the chaos, the locals were holding a country-style “donkey festival”, paying tribute to this most unglamorous and toiling of all farm animals. A little Syrian girl with large brown eyes gazed in wonder at the jenny as she trotted out, all dressed for the parade. She spontaneously cried out in Arabic. Her family, weary from walking over 2,500 kilometres from Homs, Syria, burst into laughter. The girl — let’s call her Jasmin — had confused the beast with an animal from her distant homeland. Donkeys, unlike humans, are unassuming, hospitable creatures and multilingual too. The jenny gestured back with her head and Jasmin glowed, clearly assured that the troubled journey they had undertaken was not in vain.

Jasmin is now a part of the statistics. One of 1.8 million humans of the European migrant crisis of 2015. Here ends the strictly factual part of the story. The following are half-baked thoughts on the life and future of migrants. Based on stories I have encountered, people I have met and spoken with, my research and even my own experiences as a Jew living in the continent.

And here ends my optimism.

December 2016: Jasmin’s family is celebrating a sombre Christmas. The media reports from Aleppo are horrifying. Their countrymen are being slaughtered. Meanwhile, in Berlin, a terrorist killed 10 people in a Christmas market on December 19.

The family lives in an apartment in a large housing project in former East Germany. The country that has given them asylum now seeks to “Germanise” them. Migrants have been dispersed throughout Germany, often in tiny groups, as the authorities are determined not to undergo the French or Scandinavian experience, where North African or Muslim ghettos have transformed into hotbeds of violence and radical Islam.

The irony is that Jasmin’s family — this is factual — are orthodox Christians. But in this forsaken part of Germany, their prospect of employment or social acceptance are dim. They are all but invisible to their neighbours. Still, Jasmin lights up their lives. Her teachers repeatedly praise her bubbly personality and boundless curiosity. She is singing German Christmas carols she picked up at school. At home, her mother begs her husband to switch off the news channels whenever she is in the room.

April 2024: In the second term of the school year, Jasmin brutally confronts her family history. Blurry bits of the story fall into place. Her family now lives in Leipzig, where her parents have found a job. Her father, an optometrist by trade, is employed by an optics supplies company. Her mother is a part of the housekeeping staff in a hotel.

One day, Jasmin takes a school day trip on the fast train to Berlin. They visit the Holocaust museum, commemorating the extermination of six million Jews during WWII, and then the brand new memorial to the one million innocent victims of “The Syrian Partition War”.

Stunned, she comes home and asks questions. Her grandmother, tearful, speaks for what seems hours. Uninterrupted. The granddaughter is silent.

Later that night, she would hear her mother, clearly agitated, confront her grandmother in Arabic.

“Why talk about rape? What is the use of talking about it now?”

September 2029: Now in her high school year at a local art school, Jasmin is not troubled by questions of identity. Her parents are of little relevance to her in a life that is so different from the one they have led. She is tilting between the experimental and the unruly. A hectic mixture of clubbing, drugs, academic insolence and a promiscuous love life. The distancing with her mother is slow, the split with her father swift and irreversible, even if it never reaches a boiling point.

But as she enters university in Berlin in the fall of 2029, the questioning spirit of art school makes way for political awareness, if not direction. The upcoming referendum on Turkey’s entry into the European Union, quadrupling the continent’s Muslim population, sees political hell break loose as alliances of yesteryear collapse. Liberals are torn between a perceived threat to their lifestyle and their ideals, and moderate Muslims contemplate the risk to their everyday life, whichever way the vote transpires. She has, so far, had little sympathy for Muslims or Islam. Her family history and her feminist-liberal self perception left little place for that.

One evening, as she walks through a park, she comes across a group of skinheads confronting members of a Muslim student union. As she tries to rush through the crowd, she experiences something that is unsettling. She is verbally abused and, for a moment, feels threatened. But nothing happens.

The Turkish students move forward and close rank to create a safe passage. She thanks them with a contemplative smile, before hurrying on to her political science class on Modern European Identities.