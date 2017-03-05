The dinner and the Donald

(Top) The event became more cool, a sort of ‘nerd prom’, in the Barack Obama years; Donald Trump among the audience at the 2011 edition. Reuters (Top) The event became more cool, a sort of ‘nerd prom’, in the Barack Obama years; Donald Trump among the audience at the 2011 edition. Reuters

The last time a sitting US president missed a White House Correspondents’ Dinner, he had a legitimate reason: Ronald Reagan was hospitalised after being shot in an assassination attempt in 1981. That though, according to NPR, didn’t stop Reagan from phoning in on the dinner and, in keeping with its tradition, cracking a few jokes. “If I could give you just one little bit of advice. When somebody tells you to get in a car quick, do it,” Reagan reportedly said.

But President Donald Trump, who on February 25, tweeted that he will not be participating in this year’s dinner, scheduled for April 29, isn’t the only Oval Office occupant to skip it outright. Before him, two presidents have done it, twice: Jimmy Carter in 1980 and 1978, and Richard Nixon in 1974 and 1972.

Trump’s decision to forgo the dinner isn’t entirely surprising. Much like Carter and Nixon, he shares a particularly fractious relationship with the media. He has continually accused the mainstream media of peddling “fake news” and his White House blocked several major news outlets from attending a press briefing. “I do have great respect for the press and great respect for reporters, but with all of that fake news and all of the things being said right now, I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do the dinner, that doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it next year but I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do it this year,” Trump told Fox & Friends regarding his decision.

So what really is the White House Correspondents’ dinner? The annual charity event is put on by the White House Correspondents’ Association, an organisation made up of members of the news media who cover the White House. It raises money for journalism scholarships and is usually attended by the president, journalists, celebrities and Washington insiders. According to NPR, the first dinner was held in 1921, but the first president to attend was Calvin Coolidge in 1924. “The dinner is a traditionally lighthearted affair, celebrities mixing with journalists at tables and comedians ‘roasting’ the president of the day, as Stephen Colbert did to George W Bush in an infamous speech from 2006. The president traditionally speaks as well,” writes Martin Pengelly in The Guardian.

Over the years, however, it has attracted criticism, including accusations of it being an “unholy cohabitation of press and politicians”. In fact, The New York Times has been skipping the event since 2008, because, in part, according to Times’ Dean Baquet, “it sends the wrong signal to readers”.

This perceived blurring of lines has led to calls for nixing the dinner itself. “I am sure that the correspondents’ association has done many positive things… I’m just as sure that all of this could be accomplished in ways that don’t debase the craft or give people more reason to believe that coastal journalists are neck-deep in the swamp that citizens want drained. Or that they are more like lap dogs than watchdogs. The press shouldn’t be Trump’s enemy — a construction that serves his political purposes. Nor should it be his prom date. Cancel the dinner now,” writes Margaret Sullivan of The Washington Post.

Dan McLaughlin of the National Review also believes that the dinner “has outlived its usefulness, and should die”, particularly, he says, after what it became under Barack Obama. “Under President Obama, the dinner has taken on a decidedly different cast: lauded as the ‘nerd prom’, it confers cool and Hollywood glamour on workaday journalists, and it typically featured the president and a left-leaning comedian tag-teaming Obama’s critics, to the laughter of a courtier media that is already predisposed to take the President’s side in such battles,” he writes.

One of the dinners McLaughlin refers to is the 2011 edition, which many commentators believe spurred Trump to make a determined bid for the presidency. Back then, the current president was in the audience when Obama, and host, comedian Seth Myers, tore into him, particularly over his role as the head of the “birther” movement, whose members believed that Obama was born in Kenya, and hence ineligible for presidency.

“No one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald,” Obama said at the dinner. “That’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are (rappers) Biggie and Tupac?”

Myers took it a step further. “Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican — which is surprising, since I just assumed that he was running as a joke,” the comedian said. “Donald Trump owns the Miss USA pageant, which is great for Republicans because it will streamline their search for a vice president,” was another in the torrent of jokes against the current president.

“That evening of public abasement, rather than sending Trump away, accelerated his ferocious efforts to gain stature within the political world,” The New York Times wrote last March. “On that night, Trump’s own sense of public humiliation became so overwhelming that he decided, perhaps at first unconsciously, that he would, somehow, get his own back — perhaps even pursue the presidency after all, no matter how nihilistically or absurdly, and redeem himself,” The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik wrote in 2015. He had been seated a few tables away from Trump in 2011.

But despite this fractious nature with the event and the press, David Litt, once Obama’s speechwriter, believes that Trump is wrong in skipping the event. “In countries like Russia or China, would-be Colberts are more likely to end up in prison than on top of late-night TV… Let other nations’ leaders cast themselves as flawless demigods. In America, we expect our chief executives to poke fun at themselves on live TV. Our leaders must acknowledge that, despite their awesome power, they are only human. The audience demands it. In a small way, democracy demands it as well,” he writes in The New York Times.

Others such as Nicole Hemmer believe that Trump’s absence is a boon — an opportunity for the stakeholders to introspect on where the event is headed. “No president? Fine! Get rid of the celebrities as well. Instead, make the dinner not only a celebration of independent journalism, but the start of an ongoing discussion about the ways political journalists have failed in the past several years and how they can do better going forward. Make it about self-reflection, rather than self-aggrandisement. In the age of Trump, that would be the most powerful rebuke of all.”

Her view is backed by Will Oremus in Slate. “That it took a president as openly hostile to the press as Trump to call into question the appropriateness of this arrangement should embarrass the media organisations that sponsored it… The dinner should go on, but Trump should not be invited in the future. Neither should the next president, or any president after that. The media can have their own shindig, and raise funds for their own causes, without supplicating themselves to a guest of honour on whom they’re supposed to be reporting without fear or favour. There has never been a better time for the news business to purge itself of its worst habits,” he writes.