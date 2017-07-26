Thailand king’s birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power

Thailand new King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 65th birthday is going to mark as a part of wider moves to consolidate his power.(Source: File Photo) Thailand new King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 65th birthday is going to mark as a part of wider moves to consolidate his power.(Source: File Photo)

Authorities in Thailand are going all out to mark the birthday of new King Maha Vajiralongkorn this week as part of wider moves to consolidate his power and build his reputation as he emerges from his late father’s shadow. The king, who turns 65 on Friday, has been putting an assertive stamp on his rule since he took the throne in December following his father’s death in October. The monarchy is held in high esteem by the vast majority of Thais and, although the king is officially above politics, few would dare challenge his wishes.

That gives him huge influence over politics as the country waits for an election the junta has tentatively set for 2018. In July, Thailand amended a royal property law to formally give King Vajiralongkorn full control of the agency that manages the multi-billion dollar holdings of the monarchy. That followed the transfer in April of various royal agencies from the government to the king’s supervision.

The king has also been reshaping the palace staff and style noticeable in the more robust language of some announcements: one official was fired for “extremely evil” misconduct. “A lot of people would not have expected of him what he has done so far,” said Pavin Chachavalpongpun of Kyoto University, a vocal junta critic who lives in exile.

“But it turns out that we have seen him moving towards consolidating his own political power. This is just the beginning.” Members of the Privy Council, a body of appointed advisors to the king, were not available for comment. The government declined to comment and the king’s palace does not respond to questions from the media.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App