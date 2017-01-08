Thailand: 10 crocodiles break loose from zoo

Crocodiles are one of the two alpha predators found in Mumbai. Crocodiles are one of the two alpha predators found in Mumbai.

At least 10 crocodiles have broken loose from a zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat province of Thailand after floods hit the area. According to a government official, all the reptiles, deer and rare bird species had escaped from Tha Lad Zoo that houses more than 10 crocodiles, some measuring up to five metre long, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities said crocodiles were swimming through rising flood waters and warned the locals to take special caution. Municipal workers tried to locate the animals in order to keep them away from populated areas but the rising water level made the task complicated. Torrential rain and flooding continued to ravage 10 provinces in the south of Thailand, affecting at least 700,000 people and disrupting transport.