Texas state trooper killed in traffic stop, suspect arrested

A Texas state trooper was shot and killed during a Thanksgiving Day traffic stop in a rural county south of Dallas on Thursday, and officers arrested a suspect after a manhunt, officials said. The fatal shooting took place in Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 km) south of Dallas, and the suspect was later arrested in Waller County, about 50 miles northwest of Houston and about 125 miles south of the traffic stop.

“Our hearts are saddened by the loss of a brother in blue,” the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Dabrett Black. Waller County identified him as Darbett Black and said he had left the scene of the shooting in a gray Chevy Malibu.

Waller County sheriff’s deputies surrounded him near the town of Prairie View, Texas, according to radio dispatch feeds transmitted on website broadcastify.com. “Suspect is in custody,” the Waller County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), whose officer was killed, had no immediate comment.

A Texas DPS helicopter and Waller County deputies pursued the suspect, the sheriff’s office said. Officers in Waller County described their pursuit using night-vision goggles and lasers to pinpoint his position, according to the feed from broadcastify.com. “He’s moving between the hay bails. He has good cover. He has good concealment,” one officer said. They were uncertain whether the suspect was armed with a rifle and maintained a perimeter until a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team could arrive, according to the police radio.

“We got this guy. We’ve got eyeballs on him. Let’s take our time and get him on our terms, not on his terms,” another officer said. Deputies then went to radio silence as they moved in for the arrest, a silence that was broken by, “Can we confirm one in custody?” “One in custody,” came the reply.

