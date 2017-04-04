Texas deputy constable shot dead, hunt on for shooter

In this Thursday, July 21, 2016, photo, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Clint Greenwood answers questions during a civil service commission, in Houston. Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood was shot and killed Monday, April 3, 2017, moments after arriving for work. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) In this Thursday, July 21, 2016, photo, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Clint Greenwood answers questions during a civil service commission, in Houston. Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood was shot and killed Monday, April 3, 2017, moments after arriving for work. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A veteran US law enforcement officer was killed after he was fired upon in Baytown city of Texas state, prompting a massive manhunt for the unidentified gunman. Clint Greenwood, 57, with nearly three decades of experience, was shot dead yesterday morning behind a Harris County annex in Baytown, police said. A manhunt is underway for the shooter and the reward has been increased to USD 50,000 to anyone who gives information about the culprit.

Greenwood was working as the Assistant Chief deputy with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office. Someone opened fire on him while he was arriving at work, Lt Steve Dorris of Baytown Police Department said.

Greenwood died from a single gunshot wound, he said.

The shooting was not random, but the police have not yet identified a motive. The motive of the shooting is currently unknown.

Numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation to find the shooter, police said.

Several businesses and the nearby Sterling High School were put on lock-down for hours.

The chaotic morning unfolded as employees tried to get to work and students to class.

Greenwood was once a major with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they don’t know why he was attacked, but they plan to find out.

“It’s very early on in the investigation. What I can tell you is that we have the full force of the Baytown Police Department working the case along with members of the HCSO, the Texas Rangers, the Precinct 3 Constables Department and the Gulf Coast Violent Defenders Task Force,” Dorris said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we track down whoever was responsible for this. We’re going to stand united in this and we appreciate all of the collaboration that we’ve seen this morning, the show of support from the community and the law enforcement community for having lost a fellow law enforcement officer,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

“I am sickened and profoundly saddened by the brutal killing of Deputy Greenwood this (Monday) morning. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, of course, and to all the men and women who surround us and protect us from similar acts of lawlessness and brutality,” Harris County Judge Emmett said.

“The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the family of Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood, who has died from a gunshot wound in Harris County. My office stands ready to assist in any way possible.”

“This is a reminder to pray for and support all law enforcement officials in our state, especially at this time of grief,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state is taking action to strengthen penalties for those brazen enough to commit crimes against law enforcement, and will send a message that such vile acts will not be tolerated in the Lone Star State.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood and the Harris County law enforcement community in the wake of this heinous murder,” he said.

“I am confident the perpetrator of this despicable act will be apprehended and that the murderer will be met with swift justice,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called for a halt on violence against law enforcement officers.

“Jan and I send our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, during this very difficult time. Violence against our law enforcement officers must stop,” he said.

“Protecting our men and women in uniform continues to be a top priority for me and I will do whatever it takes to bring this latest assassin to justice,” Patrick said.

