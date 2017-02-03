Will present objections to Donald Trump’s immigration order: Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he would raise his objections against US President Donald Trump’s immigration ban during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Forum slated to take place on Saturday. In a statement released today, Musk said, “In tomorrow’s meeting, I and others will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy.”

Keeping in mind the criticism faced by Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, Musk said, “Advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration… I understand the perspective of those who object to my attending the meeting.” He also said that he believed engaging on critical issues would serve “greater good.”

Meanwhile, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit Trump’s business advisory group amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration’s immigration policies. “Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” Kalanick said.

Trump ordered a temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and a 120-day halt to refugee resettlement. The action triggered a global backlash, and sowed confusion and anger after immigrants, refugees and visitors were kept off flights and left stranded in airports.