Tennessee: 5 dead after house fire, says Sheriff

A sheriff says five people are dead after a house fire that burned in northwestern Tennessee. Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew confirmed the deaths today and said crews were still at the scene investigating.

The blaze was reported late yesterday, a few minutes before midnight in Buchanan, which is along the Kentucky state line about 161 kilometers northwest of Nashville. Belew said crews didn’t immediately find anything suspicious about the fire. He called it “a horrific, tragic accident.” No other details were immediately available.

