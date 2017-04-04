Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin discuss suspected gas attack on Syria’s Idlib: Turkish presidential sources

Latest News
By: Reuters | Ankara | Published:April 4, 2017 5:49 pm
Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, Syria, Syria Idlib, Russia on Syrian rebels, gas attack on Syria Idlib, Russia-Turkey on Syria, world news, indian express news Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan  (Source: AP/File)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a suspected gas attack on Syria’s rebel-held Idlib on Tuesday, Turkish presidential sources said. The attack, believed to be by Syrian government jets, killed at least 58 people including 11 children under the age of eight in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor and medical workers said.

“President Erdogan touched on the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Idlib. President Erdogan said such inhumane attacks are unacceptable,” a statement attributed to presidential sources said. They said the two leaders had also emphasized the importance of maintaining the ongoing ceasefire in Syria.

