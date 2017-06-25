Turkey’s Erdogan dismisses pledges over weapons for Kurds in Syria

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Istanbul, early Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Presidential Press Service, Pool photo via AP) Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Istanbul, early Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Presidential Press Service, Pool photo via AP)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed on Sunday as a trick a reported US promise that weapons supplied to the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria would be returned after the defeat of Islamic State.

“The ones who think they are tricking Turkey by saying they are going to get back the weapons that are being given to this terrorist organisation will realise that they are making a mistake eventually,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul. He said Ankara would hold to account any party which supplied arms to the YPG if “any bullet is fired into Turkey”.

Ankara considers the YPG an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK, which has waged an insurgency in southeastern Turkey since the 1980s.

