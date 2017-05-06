Latest News
  • Tanzania police say 35 killed as bus with students crashes

Tanzania police say 35 killed as bus with students crashes

Officials said the dead included 32 young students, two teachers and a bus driver.

By: AP | Dodoma | Published:May 6, 2017 8:28 pm

At least 35 people were killed, most of them young children, after a bus carrying students lost control and crashed in northern Tanzania, police said today. Arusha Region Police Commander Charles Mkumbo said the bus had been carrying the students from a primary school in Arusha for an examination. It skidded off the road near the Mlera river in Meatu district.

Officials said the dead included 32 young students, two teachers and a bus driver. They said all of those bodies had been recovered. Photos posted on local media showed one end of the bus crushed.

President John Magufuli sent a message with his condolences to families of the victims “at this time of tragedy and grief.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 06: Latest News