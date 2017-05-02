Taliban attacks Pakistan army border posts; 3 militants killed

At least three Taliban militants were killed and several others injured in a clash with forces when the insurgents sneaked across the border from Afghanistan and targeted two Pakistan Army border posts, the army said on Tuesday. The militants targeted the army border posts in South Waziristan tribal district, where the military has been conducting operations to flush out militants from the area.

“Pakistan Army troops valiantly repulsed terrorist attack. Three terrorists (were) killed and a number of others were injured during intense exchange of fire,” the army said.

Taliban has claimed the responsibility for the attack which they said was to avenge a suspected US drone strike in neighbouring North Waziristan last week.

The rebels said that about 120 fighters took part in the raid, which went on for several hours.

Pakistan has been accusing Afghanistan of sheltering the Taliban militants who launch cross-border raids and also sent suicide bombers to target civilians, charges denied by Kabul.

The Taliban fled to Afghanistan from the tribal areas along the border after a massive operation was launched in June 2014 by Pakistan Army.

