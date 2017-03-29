Taking action against global warming is a worldwide obligation: Former French minister

The future of the Paris Agreement could be uncertain after the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. The future of the Paris Agreement could be uncertain after the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Laurent Fabius, the then Foreign Minister of France, presided over the annual climate change conference in Paris in December 2015 that delivered the landmark Paris Agreement. Fabius was in India over the weekend to attend an international conference on environment organised by the National Green Tribunal. He spoke to AMITABH SINHA on the future of Paris Agreement in view of the uncertainties triggered by the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

Q: The Paris Agreement was ratified and brought into force in super fast time last year. How do you assess further progress on building a new international climate change architecture post Marrakesh?

A: The speed with which the Agreement was signed and ratified shows that most countries are conscious that we cannot further delay action against climate change. It also demonstrates the resilience of the “Paris spirit”, which is the spirit of consensus in which we concluded the negotiations at COP21. As President of the Paris Conference, I can personally underline how much India’s role in this process has been critical. India has both signed and ratified the agreement and was amongst the first countries to do so.

India not only joined the Paris Agreement, but it also contributed concretely to shaping it. It has rightly emphasized key concepts such as climate justice and sustainable lifestyles. These are now part of the global climate approach. I am sure we will see continuity in India’s engagement and contributions in climate negotiations in the future. It is very simple: I believe we cannot move forward without India.

Q: It has been two months since the new US administration took charge. What is your assessment of the new US government’s focus on climate change?

It is clear that the new American administration raises serious concerns on the future of climate action. During the presidential campaign, every one heard climate change being described as a “hoax created by and for the Chinese” and that the US could quit the Paris Agreement. Now, we observe decisions that unfortunately implement some of these statements.

A climate sceptic has been nominated at the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. The Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipeline projects have been revived. Even though the Congress is yet to vote on it, the White House has announced massive cuts in US federal climate funds, including the Green Climate Fund dedicated to developing countries. And there are questions about its contribution to the Paris Agreement. This policy is detrimental to the entire world.

Nonetheless, bold and positive initiatives are, fortunately, being taken here and there by governments, local authorities, companies and civil society organizations. At the very moment we need to up the pace, we cannot afford four years of inaction. Taking action against global warming is a worldwide obligation.

Q: Do you see a more pro-active role for Europe or China or India in guiding the international climate change framework? What additional actions are plausible in your opinion, in particular for raising the required financial resources?

A: The spirit of consensus in which we concluded the negotiations at COP21 in Paris must remain while we frame the rules and start the implementation.Action from every single country is essential.

It is heartening to see that countries that have shown great leadership at COP21 are continuing on this path. Like Europe, China and India are in this regard two countries that must be congratulated for their efforts. We could not have succeeded without them.

I would like to highlight in particular the leadership demonstrated by India. India is at a critical phase on its way to economic and social development. This is the priority. But it has also decided to take into account the sustainability of its development efforts. It is a new development paradigm, and India is leading the way.

Now, finance is one of the central elements of climate negotiations. We have obtained a certain number of tools with the Paris agreement, including the Green Climate Fund. It has already sanctioned thirty-five projects in developing countries. It is vital that the financial – and technological – commitments that have been made are implemented.

Q: How do you assess the progress on the International Solar Alliance so far? Is it a game changer, in your opinion, or just an incremental, though very important, movement?

A: The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is playing a central role in fostering the deployment of solar energy. It was an idea of Prime Minister Modi. France supported it right away in 2015, because we knew that this idea had the potential to reshape the global solar market. Since the launch of the Alliance in November 2015, some important steps have been taken: there is now a Framework Agreement that establishes the Alliance as an international organization, signed by almost 30 countries at this point. Two programmes have been launched by India and France last year.

The idea behind the ISA is to pool our resources and aggregate the demand for solar energy. It follows a simple economic logic: if you aggregate demands, then the costs come down.It becomes cheaper and more efficient to coordinate our approaches rather than act individually.

If tomorrow, for example, the ISA could facilitate the launch of coordinated procurements of some solar product, say solar pumps,it would be a huge leap forward.ISA can also deal with a wide range of obstacles and bottlenecks that hamper the deployment of solar energy, from technology dissemination to availability and affordability of finance.

Ultimately, what the ISA is trying to achieve is providing energy for all, particularly for the poorest. Energy is the first hurdle to economic and social development. India is an outstanding example of this with its target of 100 GW by 2022 – one of the biggest solar energy development plans. Solar energy has the potential of realising the aspirations of hundreds of millions of people while limiting greenhouse gases emissions.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now