Taiwan struck by powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude

Taiwan earthquake: The effects of the earthquake measuring 6.4 in magnitude were felt in as far as the country’s capital Taipei. (Source: Google) Taiwan earthquake: The effects of the earthquake measuring 6.4 in magnitude were felt in as far as the country’s capital Taipei. (Source: Google)

A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan’s Hualien County Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey. The effects of the earthquake measuring 6.4 in magnitude were felt in places as far as the country’s capital, Taipei.

Several buildings in densely populated cities were reportedly seen shaking due to the intensity of the quake. A hotel in Hualien City has reportedly collapsed due to the quake. Tremors were also felt in far-off cities, local media reported. There are no reports of casualties so far.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes. The island’s worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

