Taiwan earthquake death toll rises to 14

A police officer guards a collapsed apartment building in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan. (Source: AP Photo) A police officer guards a collapsed apartment building in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan. (Source: AP Photo)

Search and rescue workers found the bodies of two people believed to be members of a Chinese family trapped in a partially collapsed hotel in Taiwan on Saturday, bringing the death toll from this week’s earthquake to 14. Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operation Center announced that rescuers workers found the bodies at the Beauty Inn. They were not identified, but Taiwanese state media reported that they are believed to belong to a family of five Chinese tourists who rescuers had been searching for since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hualien county, a popular holiday destination.

The Chinese family included a couple, their 12-year old son, and two grandparents. The death toll as of Saturday has risen to 14, with 280 people injured and three others still missing. Hopes of survivors have all but gone with more than 80 hours passed since the earthquake.

Many of the dead were staying at the Beauty Inn, located on the lower floors of the 12-story Yunmen Tsuiti building, which almost entirely collapsed during the quake, according to Taiwan’s official China News Agency. The building is leaning at a 45-degree angle and stabilized by steel beams while search and rescue workers break through the rubble.

