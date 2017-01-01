Syria: Suicide attackers kill at least 2 in Tartous

File Photo: May 23, 2016. A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 23, 2016. (Source: SANA/Handout via REUTERS) File Photo: May 23, 2016. A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 23, 2016. (Source: SANA/Handout via REUTERS)

Two suicide bombers detonated their explosives, killing at least two security officers in the Syrian coastal city of Tartous, Syrian state television reported after midnight on Sunday.

It said the officers were part of a security patrol that stopped the bombers, who then blew themselves up. Others were injured in the blasts, including civilians, state TV said. It gave no further details. Tartous has not been targeted for several months, and has largely escaped the violence that has engulfed other areas of the country.

The city is part of President Bashar al-Assad’s coastal heartland. The incident took place as a fragile Russian and Turkish-backed ceasefire entered its third day with ongoing violations including clashes and air raids.