Syrian political opposition says it supports Astana talks

Any (advance) on the ground goes against the (ceasefire) agreement and if things don't return to how they were before, the accord will be considered null and void," the rebel statement added. (AP File Photo)

The Syrian political opposition said on Saturday that it supports planned peace talks sponsored by Russia and Turkey in the Kazakh capital later this month. “Concerning the forthcoming meeting in Astana, the (High Negotiations) Committee stresses its support to the military delegation…and expresses hope that the meeting would reinforce the truce,” an HNC statement said after a two-day meeting in Riyadh.

The HNC also expressed hope that the meeting would “establish a phase of confidence” through the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, especially articles concerning ending sieges of cities and towns, delivering aid and releasing detainees. The HNC said it “appreciates efforts” to make Astana talks fruitful, adding that the meeting represents a step that “paves the way for political talks” in Geneva next month.

Despite backing opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, Russia and Turkey have worked closely in recent weeks to broker a nationwide ceasefire aimed at laying the ground for the January 23 peace talks in Astana.