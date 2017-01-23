Syrian opposition will only discuss ceasefire at Kazakhstan peace talks, says spokesman

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol in Jarablus, Syria. (AP Photo/File) Free Syrian Army fighters patrol in Jarablus, Syria. (AP Photo/File)

The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks set to open in the Kazakh capital on Monday will only discuss ways to salvage a fragile Russian-Turkish ceasefire it sees as having been mainly violated by Iranian-backed militias in Syria. “We will not enter into any political discussions and everything revolves over abiding by the ceasefire and the humanitarian dimension of easing the suffering of Syrians under siege and release of detainees and delivery of aid,” Yahya al Aridi, a spokesman for the opposition delegation, told Reuters.

“The Syrian regime has an interest in diverting attention from these issues. If the Syrian regime thinks our presence in Astana is a surrender by us, this is a delusion,” he added.