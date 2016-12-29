Syrian opposition to abide by ceasefire, take part in future talks, FSA says

The Syrian opposition will abide by a ceasefire deal guaranteed by Turkey and Russia and will take part in future talks. (Source:REUTERS Photo) The Syrian opposition will abide by a ceasefire deal guaranteed by Turkey and Russia and will take part in future talks. (Source:REUTERS Photo)

The Syrian opposition will abide by a ceasefire deal guaranteed by Turkey and Russia and will take part in future talks, a spokesman for the Free Syrian Alliance (FSA) rebel group said on Thursday. Osama Abu said the ceasefire covered the whole of Syria.

Osama said the FSA rebel alliance had not met with anyone from the Syrian government during the latest ceasefire talks. He spoke through a translator at a news conference in Ankara, the Turkish capital.