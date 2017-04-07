Syrian minister sees US attack as limited, does not expect escalation

. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP) . The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP)

Syria’s information minister said on Friday the U.S. strike that hit a Syrian army airbase in Homs province was “limited” and he did not expect any further military escalation. “I believe this strike was limited in time and space, and it was expected,” Ramez Turjman said in a phone interview with Syrian state television.

The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a chemical weapons attack was launched this week. The strike swiftly drew sharp criticism from Russia. Asked whether there would be a Russian response, Turjman said Moscow was making statements to condemn the U.S. attack. “I don’t expect there will be any military escalation,” he said.

