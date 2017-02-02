Budget 2017
Syrian military advances against Islamic State

The military announced the advance on Thursday. It has been seeking to advance in northern Syria since driving rebels out of the city of Aleppo in December.

By: AP | Damascus | Published:February 2, 2017 4:14 pm
Islamic State militant, Syria, Aleppo province, Aleppo and ISIS, war against ISIS, ISIS news, Latest news, India news, National news, Turkish troops, Kurdish fighters, US-backed Kurdish fighters,Russia and Iran, International news, World news, Foreign relations, Foreign affairs news, world affairs news Mounds of rubble remain from what used to be high rise apartment buildings in the once rebel-held Ansari neighborhood of eastern Aleppo, Syria. (Source: AP)

Syria’s military command says it is expanding operations against Islamic State militants in Aleppo province and has captured 250 square kilometers (100 square miles) from the extremist group. Syrian government forces are maneuvering toward al-Bab, risking a showdown with Turkish troops and allied Syrian forces who have been trying to capture the IS-held town for weeks.

The Turkish-backed forces have also clashed with US-backed Kurdish fighters, who are leading the battle to retake the nearby city of Raqqa, the extremists’ de facto capital. The Syrian government, which is backed by Russia and Iran, has vowed to reassert its control over the entire country.

