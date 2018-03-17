Turkish air strike hits hospital in Syria’s Afrin, at least 9 dead

Latest news
By: Reuters | Beirut | Published: March 17, 2018 2:01 am
A Turkish air strike hit the main hospital in Syria’s Afrin town on Friday night, killing nine people. (For representational purpose)
A Turkish air strike hit the main hospital in Syria’s Afrin town on Friday night, killing nine people, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Turkey’s military has denied hitting civilians in its offensive on the Afrin region, which it launched in January. “There was an air strike on Afrin’s general hospital, it’s the only big hospital,” said Rojhat Roj, a YPG media official in Afrin. “The air and artillery strikes are ongoing on the town.”

