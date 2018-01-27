Syrian HNC boycott Syria Peace Talks in Sochi -Twitter

Latest News
Western powers and some Arab states believe Sochi is an attempt to create a parallel political track that would undermine the United Nations and lay groundwork for a solution more suitable to the Damascus government and its allies

By: Reuters | Cairo | Published: January 27, 2018 9:57 am
Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC) will boycott Syria Peace Congress to be held in the Russian city of Sochi this month, HNC said in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account.

