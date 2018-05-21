Follow Us:
Monday, May 21, 2018
  Syrian government to resume anti-Islamic State offensive in Damascus

The TV quotes an unnamed military official as saying that a truce was in place to evacuate women, children and elderly people on Sunday night from Damascus' southern neighbourhood of Hajar al-Aswad.

By: AP | Beirut | Published: May 21, 2018 2:13:31 pm
Syrian state TV says that government forces are to resume their offensive against the Islamic State group in the south of the capital, after evacuating a group of civilians from the area. The TV quotes an unnamed military official as saying that a truce was in place to evacuate women, children and elderly people on Sunday night from Damascus’ southern neighbourhood of Hajar al-Aswad.

The official says the cease-fire ends at noon on Monday, after which government forces will resume their operations in the Hajar al-Aswad and the nearby Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said some IS fighters were permitted to leave Yarmouk and the adjacent al-Tadamon neighbourhood. Syria’s state media denied a deal was reached to evacuate fighters.

