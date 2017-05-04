Syrian government supports Russia’s de-escalation zone proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reach out to shake hands Peace talks sponsored by Russia, Iran and Turkey are taking place in Kazakhstan this week. (Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reach out to shake hands Peace talks sponsored by Russia, Iran and Turkey are taking place in Kazakhstan this week. (Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

The Syrian government supports a Russian proposal to create four de-escalation zones intended to quell fighting in the country’s six-year-old civil war, Syrian state media reported the foreign ministry as having said on Wednesday.

Peace talks sponsored by Russia, Iran and Turkey are taking place in Kazakhstan this week, and Russia said it hoped to negotiate on Thursday the creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria.

The Syrian armed opposition suspended its participation in the talks on Wednesday and demanded an end to government bombing of areas under its control.

“The Syrian Arab Republic supports the Russian initiative on de-escalation zones and confirms its commitment to the cessation of hostilities regime signed Dec. 30, 2016, which includes not bombing these regions,” said state news agency SANA, reporting a foreign ministry statement.

The report also said the Syrian army would continue to fight against what it termed terrorist groups across Syria.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now