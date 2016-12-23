Syrian army says has retaken Aleppo city: Reports

This image released by the Thiqa News Agency, shows civilians, some flashing victory signs, inside a bus that is evacuating people from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A World Health Organization official in Syria helping monitor and carry out the evacuation of people from eastern Aleppo says it’s “going smoothly” and that “around 1,000” have left. (Thiqa News via AP) This image released by the Thiqa News Agency, shows civilians, some flashing victory signs, inside a bus that is evacuating people from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A World Health Organization official in Syria helping monitor and carry out the evacuation of people from eastern Aleppo says it’s “going smoothly” and that “around 1,000” have left. (Thiqa News via AP)

The Syrian army said on Thursday it had retaken Aleppo entirely and brought “security and safety” back to the city, as the last group of rebel fighters were evacuated. The last group of rebels and their families holed up in a small enclave in Aleppo were evacuated on Thursday, under a deal that gives the army and its allies full control of the city after years of fighting, state television said.

The Syrian military says the Aleppo victory represents ‘strategic transformation’ in war on terror, reports news agency AP.

