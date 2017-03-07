Syrian army advances on IS-held water supplies for Aleppo: monitor, military source

A Syrian woman carries a water bucket on her head, as she walks through the snow at an informal refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese town of Marj near the border with Syria, Lebanon, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) A Syrian woman carries a water bucket on her head, as she walks through the snow at an informal refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese town of Marj near the border with Syria, Lebanon, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The Syrian army has advanced to the outskirts of an Islamic State-held village in northern Syria, where a key water pumping facility for Aleppo city is located, a monitor said on Tuesday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitoring group, said the army and allied forces made gains east of Aleppo, as Syrian government and Russian warplanes pounded the areas.

The army and its allies moved closer to the al-Khafsa area where the water supplies are located, and to the al-Jarrah military airport, the Observatory said A Syrian military source said the army had advanced to areas “very close” to both. Islamic State has lost ground in recent months to three separate campaigns in northern Syria – by the Russian-backed Syrian army, by U.S-backed Syrian militias, and by Turkey and allied Syrian rebels.