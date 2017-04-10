Syrian allies vow strong response to future US aggression

The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. AP/PTI The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. AP/PTI

The Russian-Iranian joint operation room in Syria said on Sunday that Syria’s allies will strongly respond to any aggression against Syria, adding that the US attack is a dangerous precedent on the sovereignty of the Syrian state and people. “What America has done in attacking Syria is crossing red lines and from now on we will strongly respond to any aggression by any party and America knows well our capability to respond,” Xinhua quoted a statement as saying.

It added that the allies of the Syrian government will increase their support to the Syrian army following the US missile strike on a Syrian air base. Earlier on Friday, the US targeted the Shayrat air base in Homs Province with nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles, killing six Syrian soldiers and nine civilians, including four children, and destroying nine warplanes, according to the Syrian government.

The US government said the attack on the air base came in retaliation for the strikes by the Syrian air force on the town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday.

