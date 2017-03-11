Syria: Twin blasts hit near religious sites in Damascus; kill at least 40, say reports

Men and Syrian Army members inspect a damaged site after a suicide and car bomb attack in south Damascus Shi’ite suburb of Sayeda Zeinab, Syria. (Source: Reuters) Men and Syrian Army members inspect a damaged site after a suicide and car bomb attack in south Damascus Shi’ite suburb of Sayeda Zeinab, Syria. (Source: Reuters)

Arab media are reporting at least 40 people are dead after twin blasts in a Damascus neighborhood that is home to tombs of religious figures frequented by Shiite pilgrims. There were conflicting reports on what caused the explosions. State news agency SANA says the twin explosions hit near Bab al-Saghir cemetery, one of the capital’s most ancient, and where several prominent religious figures are buried. It says several were killed and the cemetery was damaged.

Lebanon’s al-Manar TV quoted Syrian officials as saying 40 were killed following twin suicide attacks. Arab TV Al-Mayadeen also reported at least 40 were killed while the area was under tight security.