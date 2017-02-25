Syria: Twin attacks rock village near al-Bab, a day after Turkish forces take over

This image released by the Thiqa News Agency, damaged cars after a suicide attacker blew his small pick-up truck outside a security office in Sousian village, about 8 kilometers (5 miles) north of al-Bab, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. A car bombing north of a Syrian town just captured by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters from the Islamic State group killed several people, mostly civilians who had gathered trying to go back home, Turkey’s news agency and Syrian activists said. (Thiqa News Agency, via AP) This image released by the Thiqa News Agency, damaged cars after a suicide attacker blew his small pick-up truck outside a security office in Sousian village, about 8 kilometers (5 miles) north of al-Bab, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. A car bombing north of a Syrian town just captured by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters from the Islamic State group killed several people, mostly civilians who had gathered trying to go back home, Turkey’s news agency and Syrian activists said. (Thiqa News Agency, via AP)

A day after Turkey-led forces established full control over al-Bab, twin blasts struck Sousian village, a nearby village Friday. 60 people were killed in a car bomb explosion, following which a second second suicide car bomber targeted the same location. As many as 68 people were killed and several others injured, including many civilians, rebel fighters and Turkish soldiers.

In the first blast, 60 people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated his car near a security office, as reported by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency. Most of the victims were civilians, who had gathered at the scene. The second blast came as rescue teams and local residents were retrieving bodies of those killed in the earlier bomb attack.

Dozens of injured Syrians are being treated at a hospital across the border in the Turkish town of Kilis, Anadolu said.

The Turkish and rebel forces moved into the town, a day before, after Islamic State (IS) fighters withdrew. Al-Bab, one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border, has been bombed by U.S., Russian and Turkish aircraft this month.