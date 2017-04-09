Syria: Suicide bombing inside refugee camp, several injured

Image for representational purposes. (Source: Reuters) Image for representational purposes. (Source: Reuters)

A suicide bombing rocked a refugee camp inside the Syrian territories near the Jordanian borders on Saturday, activities said. The explosion, believed to have been caused by a car bomb, rattled the Rukban camp located in the far Syrian desert on the borders with Jordan, leaving many people wounded, Xinhua quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying.

The London-based watchdog said unidentified warplanes flew over the area after the blast. Meanwhile, the Observatory said clashes erupted between the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group and other rebel groups in the Tanf area close to the Rukban camp. Other activists said five were killed by the explosion, which is believed to have been carried out by IS to target rival rebel groups in the camp.

