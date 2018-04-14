Presents Latest News
  • Syria airstrikes LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Damascus as US, Britain and France launch military strikes

Syria airstrikes LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Damascus as US, Britain and France launch military strikes

LIVE UPDATES: US President Donald Trump said a combined operation with France and Britain was underway and that they were prepared to sustain the response until Syria stopped its use of chemical weapons.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2018 8:42:29 am
us,uk france airstrikes in Syria Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Friday launched precision air strikes on Syria in a combined operation with France and Britain. The countries targeted Damascus and surrounding areas in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons capabilities following a chemical attack last week which killed at least 60 people.

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

Last week, a gas attack in Syria had killed at least 60 people and injured several others. The attack evoked large-scale criticism of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Trump condemned the attack calling it the work of a “monster”. He was also critical of both Russia and Iran, which have backed Assad’s government.

Live Blog

LIVE UPDATES: US, Britain and France launch airstrikes on Syria

Highlights

08:42 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
Several explosions heard in Damascus

Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the US launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital. (Source: AP)

08:37 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
Britain issues statement on airstrikes in Syria

The British defense ministry says 'initial indications' show that the airstrikes against Syria produced a 'successful attack' on a Syrian military facility. British Prime Minister Theresa May is describing the attack as neither 'about intervening in a civil war' nor 'about regime change,' but a limited and targeted strike that 'does not further escalate tensions in the region' and does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties.

She said, "We would have preferred an alternative path. But on this occasion there is none."

08:29 (IST) 14 Apr 2018

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dunford says the first target was Syrian Research Facility. US Defense Secretary James Mattis says US and allies have struck Syria harder than they did last year.

08:05 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
Damascus sky lights up with service to air missile fire

Several explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus, smoke was seen rising from the area. (Source: AP)

08:00 (IST) 14 Apr 2018

White House spokesman Raj Shah on Friday afternoon said that Trump 'is going to hold the Syrian government accountable. He's also going to hold the Russians and the Iranians who are propping up this regime responsible.'

07:57 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
Britain, US and France launch a joint airstrike on Syria

UK Prime Minister Theresa May says 'authorised armed forces to conduct co-ordinated and targeted strikes to degrade Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability and deter their use in future'.

07:55 (IST) 14 Apr 2018

The US President spent the last few days huddling with his senior military advisers, and speaking to allies France and Britain, in deciding what action to take after the deadly chemical attack in Douma, the largest town in the former rebel-held bastion of Eastern Ghouta; US media reported.

07:53 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
US launches airstrikes in Syria

Donald Trump says the US and its allies prepared for 'sustained' response until Syrian government stops the use of chemical weapons. He says the strikes are a 'direct result' of Russia's failure to keep Assad from using chemical weapons. US naval assets would be involved in the operation, including the USS Donald Cook which is in the region.

07:50 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
Airstrikes in Syria

Several explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus, smoke was seen rising from the area; reports REUTERS.

07:49 (IST) 14 Apr 2018

The United States on Friday had blamed the Bashar Al Assad government for a deadly chemical weapons attack which had left atleast 60 dead, Trump also slammed Russia for failing to stop its ally.

07:46 (IST) 14 Apr 2018

US "launched precision strikes'' on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program as announced by President Donald Trump . (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump Friday announced a joint US-British-French operation against Syria, targeting the Assad regime for a chemical attack last week which had left several dead.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts