Syria airstrikes LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Damascus as US, Britain and France launch military strikes

Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday. (Source: AP) Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Friday launched precision air strikes on Syria in a combined operation with France and Britain. The countries targeted Damascus and surrounding areas in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons capabilities following a chemical attack last week which killed at least 60 people.

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

Last week, a gas attack in Syria had killed at least 60 people and injured several others. The attack evoked large-scale criticism of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Trump condemned the attack calling it the work of a “monster”. He was also critical of both Russia and Iran, which have backed Assad’s government.